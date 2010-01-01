Accepting New Patients!
Your Smile, Our Priority
Accepting New Patients!
Parking in the back alley between 3rd and 4th street*
314 South River Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 03:00 pm
At Franklin Dental Care and Dentures, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, compassionate oral healthcare. We strive to make dental care accessible and affordable for all, regardless of background or financial situation. We accept Medicaid and Medicare, and we are always welcoming new patients.
We are deeply committed to serving our community. We believe in empowering individuals to take control of their oral health through education and preventative care. We offer resources and support to help our community members maintain healthy smiles, and we are dedicated to fostering a culture of oral health awareness.
We believe in investing in the future of dentistry. We offer a variety of internship programs tailored to different interests and skill levels:
We believe in the power of collaboration to achieve our mission. We actively seek partnerships with local organizations and businesses to expand our reach and impact. We are open to exploring opportunities for:
Join us in our mission to make a difference in the lives of our community members.
